LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department made Saturday special for a 4-year-old boy celebrating his birthday while following social-distancing guidelines.
Grayson Lancaster got to celebrate his big day with a parade after an invitation for friends and family to participate in the parade spread throughout the community. Even strangers showed up to wish the boy a happy birthday.
Then, a line of LMPD cars and a fire truck joined in on the fun.
"I think to see so many police officers and firemen take time out of their day, I mean, they're working, obviously, but away from their family to do this for us — I mean, it's awesome," said Grayson's mom, Jordan Lancaster.
Grayson is obsessed with police officers and wants to be one when he grows up.
