LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What does it feel like to have your face doused in pepper spray?
Judging from this video posted by LMPD, it's not fun.
Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department's latest class of recruits, Metro Academy Class 46, suffered through painful training on Monday when they had OC spray -- typically referred to as "pepper spray" -- sprayed in their faces before having to complete an obstacle course of sorts.
Individual recruits were brought before a camera where they stated their name and code numbers. Once sprayed, they were ordered to complete a number of tasks, including subduing a number of fake (dummy) suspects, loading a fake firearm and taking part in a simulated shootout, and answering a quiz question on the suspect's charges -- all with the pepper spray still dripping from their faces.
Officers who failed to complete a task correctly were ordered to do pushups.
