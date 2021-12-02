LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police recruit saved a young boy who ran into traffic, and it was all caught on camera.
The department posted the video to its Facebook page Wednesday.
LMPD said last month, Metro Academy Class 49 recruits were out running in front of the police academy when they saw the boy run out onto Taylor Boulevard.
One of the recruits immediately ran into the road to get the boy to safety. Several officers at the training also helped.
The boy was not hurt, and the officers were able to reunite him with his family.
