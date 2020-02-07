WARNING: Video may contain profanity.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing a 33-year-old Louisville woman, then stuffing her body in a plastic storage container in a Parkland neighborhood basement caused a brief disturbance in court Friday morning.
William L. Sloss, 38, had to be restrained by four men as he was brought before a Louisville District Judge Friday morning.
"Alright Mr. Sloss, you are here on murder, domestic violence and abuse of a corpse," the judge said.
"[EXPLETIVE] you! [EXPLETIVE] you!" Sloss said, sticking his tongue out at one point. "Whatever, you lying [EXPLETIVE]!"
"We're going to enter a plea of not guilty..." she continued.
"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Sloss continued. "Whatever. That's fine."
At one point, Sloss complained that the officers restraining him were holding him too tight.
"[EXPLETIVE] this [EXPLETIVE]!" he shouted. "I didn't do nothing!"
When a representative of the Jefferson County Attorney's Office requested that Sloss' bond be increased to $1 million, the judge agreed.
"Yes, given his lengthy record of violent offenses, we will increase the bond to $1 million," she said. "Mr. Sloss, are you going to hire an attorney or are you requesting ... public defender's office?"
Sloss responded by mumbling an expletive.
"Are you working sir?" the judge asked. "Mr. Sloss?"
Sloss remained silent as the judge continued: "We'll appoint the public defender's office to represent you at this time. Sloss was then escorted out of the chamber.
Sloss was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 33-year-old Amanda Berry. According to an arrest report, the murder took place on Jan. 30. Police say Sloss and Berry were in a relationship, and were living in the Virginia Avenue home where her body was found. Neighbors allegedly told police that they had seen Sloss beat Berry on several occasions throughout the course of their relationship, and when the neighbors stopped seeing Berry, they started asking questions.
Police said on one occasion, someone asked Sloss where Berry was, and he replied, "I got rid of her."
Berry's family eventually reported her missing, and police went to his Virginia Avenue home. Police say Sloss eventually told a witness over the phone that he put her body in a plastic storage tote in the back of the basement and covered it with trash and other debris in an effort to hide it. Police found her body in the place Sloss described, according to the arrest report.
