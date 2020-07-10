LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville residents celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary Friday.
Charles and Alma Triplett, both residents of Masonic Homes assisted living facilities, have enjoyed a lifetime of togetherness. That included driving to 48 states during their marriage.
Recently, the social distancing necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them apart, with Charles residing in a Masonic Village Independent Living home and Alma living in Masonic's Sam Swope Care Center.
But on Friday, the staff at Masonic's Sam Swope Care Center put together a special lunch for Charles and Alma to celebrate their anniversary together.
After 72 years, Charles shared what he said is the secret to a happy marriage.
"There will be times when you disagree, and one person just needs to be quiet, because the other person can't argue with themselves and will eventually calm down," he said.
