LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man was lucky to make it out alive, after driving his truck down a flooded road in Floyd County, Indiana early Monday morning.
Video provided by the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District shows firefighters rescuing the man. Firefighters say the man tried to drive through high water and got stranded.
The road was closed with a gate earlier in the day, because the road floods in heavy rain.
The man was arrested. Charges are pending.
