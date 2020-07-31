LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty Louisville Metro Police Department officers are set to retire in August.
It's a month known for departures because of the way the pension system works, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it's a tough time to lose so many veterans at once.
"You hate to lose people that have got experience, especially in today's world where you want good police officers out on the street," he said during an interview on Friday. "So we've seen some of the police officers retire. We've offered the opportunity for some to come back, and we've seen that as well, so we can get that kind of experience that we need on the street right now."
The mayor said funding for public service workers is on the line because of budget shortfalls.
Because of the pandemic hit on the economy, he said the city needs $90 million of federal help to prevent losing up to 400 employees from police, fire and EMS.
Fischer also said that while he has received some criticism from police, business owners and protesters about how the city has handled protests, one group has his back.
"My fellow mayors of America -- because we are all getting hit like this in every city in America," he said. "It's coming on right now. Now, as we move through the coronavirus and the protests -- yes -- we're seeing more people coming up and saying, 'You know, I want to help. You know, this has gone on too much. There's no one person that has the magic wand to make the pandemic go away and meet the needs of all the protestors."
Businesses are still boarded up on many downtown Louisville streets, but the mayor said he expects the local economy to bounce back. He thinks more people will move here from larger cities looking for affordable homes and a better quality of life.
