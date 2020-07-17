LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer sat down with WDRB News' Scott Reynolds on Friday to discuss the city's response to ongoing protests calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor and Jefferson County Public Schools' plan to continue with virtual classes in the fall.
Fischer shared his reaction to 87 protesters being arrested Tuesday outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in east Louisville and Louisville Metro Police's decision to bring felony charges, which have since been dismissed, against the demonstrators.
The mayor also responded to questions about LMPD officers being told to not arrest protesters who were damaging property in downtown Louisville in late May, how the city is preparing to respond to Cameron's decision in the Taylor case and calls for increased transparency among city officials and police.
Fischer addressed a Facebook post from Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, a former colleague who said the mayor "deserves to have his political career ended with an asterisk" after his response to Taylor's death and the protests it has inspired.
Finally, Fischer responded to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio's recommendation for the district to begin the 2020-21 school year with six weeks on nontraditional instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch WDRB News' full interview with Fischer below:
Related Stories:
- JCPS superintendent recommends starting 2020-21 with nontraditional instruction
- 87 protesters arrested during demonstration at AG Daniel Cameron's east Louisville home
- County attorney dismissing felony charges for protesters involved in sit-in at Cameron's home
- Hundreds fill Louisville streets during second night of protests sparked by Breonna Taylor shooting
- Sadiqa Reynolds slams Mayor Fischer, asking him to 'show us that Black lives matter in Louisville'
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.