LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer is leading a virtual conference of mayors from cities across the country this week, and they're focusing on how to address a nationwide surge of violence.
Fischer, the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, stopped by WDRB News on Tuesday to discuss what suggestions the conference is considering. They range from helping at-risk youth before they fall victim to bad influences to dispatching social workers or mental health experts to certain 911 calls instead of police.
A program like that could form in Louisville soon as part of Fischer's proposed $986 million budget, which aims to quadruples spending on anti-violence programs without increasing the police department's funding. Fischer said the program could take a perceived threat by police for some people out of the equation.
"That type of social worker would show up who is fully familiar with all the resources that this person might need — mental health assistance to housing assistance — so I hope (Metro) Council passes this budget, and we're getting good indications around that so that we can try some of these different things in our city."
Watch Chris Sutter's full one-on-one interview with Fischer below:
