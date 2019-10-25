LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have been snubbed by a pallbearer at a Capitol Hill ceremony honoring the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Top political leaders were in a receiving line near the casket placed in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday, when a man identified in the media as Bobby Rankin came through. The video shows Rankin embracing Rep. James Clyburn and shaking hands with Reps. Steny Hoyer and Kevin McCarthy. But when he comes to McConnell, he skips past him to shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A video posted on Twitter by @akajd31 of the incident has millions of views.
I think this brother right here walked right past McConnell and did NOT shake his hand!!! Wow! @DrJasonJohnson @Bakari_Sellers @angela_rye @CNN @rolandsmartin pic.twitter.com/dkSyeLjPtp— Moni jay (@akajd31) October 24, 2019
McConnell was one of the speakers at the ceremony that praised Cummings and his leadership.
"Elijah Cummings did not just represent Baltimore — he embodied it," said McConnell, who recalled Cummings' efforts to calm his native Baltimore amid violent 2015 protests following the death of a black man, Freddie Gray, in police custody. "He celebrated its victories and worked to heal its wounds."
By day, Cummings was at the Capitol in the halls of power, McConnell said, but at night he returned to Baltimore to encourage unity.
"Let's go home. Let's all go home," McConnell recalled Cummings saying during the unrest in 2015. "Now our distinguished colleague truly has gone home."
Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 after complications from long-standing health problems. The 23-year veteran of Congress who became the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee was a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are scheduled to speak.
Related stories:
- Late Rep. Cummings hailed as 'North Star' for Democrats
- Cummings, powerful congressman leading Trump probe, has died
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.