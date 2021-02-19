LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are on the scene of a massive fire that damaged nearly a dozen boats at an Indiana marina Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post by Indiana DNR Law Enforcement, the fire took place at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake.
A video posted by the agency shortly after 10:30 a.m. shows at least nine boats severely damaged by the flames. Large plumes of black smoke could be seen emanating from several of the boats, which were still on fire at the time the video was shot.
"Officers are on scene and investigating after fire consumed multiple boats at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake," the post read. "More information will be released as it becomes available."
According to Joe Haywood of Indiana DNR, at least 11 boats have been burned -- and more may have been damaged on the other side of the docks. Officials have no reason to believe anyone was aboard the boats at the time of the fire.
Haywood said several agencies responded to the flames and the fire department did an "amazing job." He said the fire has been contained.
At the time of this writing, officials have not released a cause of the fire.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.