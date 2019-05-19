JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A happy reunion for a Jeffersonville family who lives across the street from a home that exploded early Sunday morning.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department posted on their social media pages Sunday evening a video of the family being reunited with Poof.
So how about some positive news from today’s incident... The family of the home across the street was reunited with their family Cat “Poof” #JeffFire was given exclusive permission to share the video. #ReunitedAndItFeelsSoGood #Poof #AllTheFeels #HappyCat #ReunitedFurReal pic.twitter.com/81tptMYa1l— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) May 19, 2019
The details surrounding Poof's disappearance are unknown.
One person was killed and two others were injured in the explosion on Assembly Road. 12 to 15 nearby homes were also damaged.
The area surrounding the debris will stay closed for investigation and cleanup.
Authorities have ruled out the possibility of a meth lab being the cause of the explosion.
Utility companies and Indiana State Police are helping Jeffersonville's police and fire departments with their investigation.
The person who died in the explosion has not yet been identified.
