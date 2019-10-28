LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video of a police takedown in Louisville that surfaced online over the weekend prompted an internal investigation in the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Family members said the man slammed to the ground is 25-year-old Princeton Brown, a diagnosed schizophrenic.
Court records say Brown was arrested for trying to car-jack a woman Friday afternoon in the 7200 block of Dixie Highway on the side of the Frontier Diner. The arrest citation said Brown tried to take a woman's keys and get into her car, but she escaped and drove to LMPD's Third Division police station about a block away.
Officers found Brown in the 6900 block of Dixie Highway around noon, according to the citation.
"He refused to follow lawful orders to show hands and get on the ground, " the citation said. "(He) backed up towards the fence, turned his hat backward and took a fighting stance," the citation said before officers took him down.
The cellphone footage captured from a car driving by appears to show a violent collision with the pavement. The video quickly gained more than 1,000 shares on Facebook shortly after it posted.
Brown had visible cuts on his lips and face in his Louisville Metro Corrections mug shot.
"I think they used excessive force," Princeton Brown's mother Rosa Brown said. "Somebody should have known he had a mental inquest."
Brown said her son is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has struggled with mental illness since he suffered a brain aneurysm at age 17. Brown works as a nurse and said she took out a mental inquest warrant on her son the day before he was arrested to have him involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment.
"They didn't know. Those officer's didn't even know," Brown said. "No one knew until I went to court and told the judge during his arraignment Saturday morning."
Brown said police were supposed to take her son to the hospital after she took out the mental inquest, but he was accused of a car-jacking before that could happen. She wants to know what happened in the roughly 24 hours after she got a court order to address his mental state and when police encountered him on Dixie Highway.
"I just want to know why he wasn't taken the day I put in the mental inquest ... I wonder why they didn't make that a priority," Brown said.
Princeton Brown's condition deteriorated over the court of the last three weeks, his mom said. He stopped showering, refused to change clothes and even perform basic hygiene like brushing his teeth. Brown said her son started seeing people who weren't really there and speaking in a strange voice. The most concerning change in his behavior came a day before she took out the inquest.
"He wanted his friends to kill him," Brown said. "He asked several of them."
Retired Judge David Holton said Brown's case highlights the tough intersection law enforcement must navigate around mental illness.
"That officer on the street is doing his or her job, and they don't wear a scarlet letter saying 'I'm mentally ill,'" Holton said. "They look like you and me."
Holton also served as a longtime board member for former mental health care provider Seven Counties Services.
"The police and the entire court system may not know the person has mental illness until you interact with them," Holton said.
Brown filed a complaint with LMPD. Her son is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and menacing. She said he's now at central state hospital getting the help he needs.
"I can't give up on him," she said.
LMPD refused to answer questions about who's aware of a mental inquest warrant and the process and timeline to pick someone up on it. A department spokesperson only said via email that LMPD is aware of the Brown complaint and is investigating.
