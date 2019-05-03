LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help to identify two individuals they say are suspects in the shootings of two Clark County judges earlier this week.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a YouTube video on Friday showing an SUV pulling up to a White Castle. Two people can be seen getting out of the SUV.
Police say those two people are suspects in the shootings of Clark County judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams.
Jacobs and Adams were shot around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a White Castle, according to police. They were in Indianapolis for a conference with judges from across the state. Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot, and the judges were shot by a suspect who drove away.
Officials say Jacobs is now in serious but stable condition after surgery on Thursday. Sources said Jacobs was shot twice in the abdomen.
Adams is also in stable condition after reportedly needing surgery to repair damage to his colon and bowels. Family said they'll need more prayers to help them through the recovery process.
Clark County courts reopened Thursday after being closed following the shootings.
Anyone with any information on the identities or whereabouts of the two people seen in the video is asked to call Detective Ron Clayton at (317) 327-3366, or the Homicide / Aggravated Assault unit at (317) 327-4182.
Related Stories:
- 2 Clark County judges hospitalized after shooting outside Indianapolis White Castle
- Jeffersonville community gathers to pray for 2 local judges shot in Indianapolis
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.