LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters gathered on the front lawn of a St. Matthews area home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Tuesday evening.
The protesters are marching for what they say is justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
The protesters met at Ballard High School, traveled down Herr Lane to a home on Bedford Lane, in the Greymoor-Devondale neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County PVA's website, that home is co-owned by Cameron.
Shortly after 5 p.m., several protesters were sitting on the front lawn of the home, locking arms, surrounded by police. Some protesters appeared to have been taken into custody.
Call to Action Demonstrations at corner of Girard Dr off Herr Lane. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/g3yDbYzAVU— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 14, 2020
.@WDRBNews Metro Police officers continue to take protesters into custody. pic.twitter.com/jeuyBd0EIJ— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 14, 2020
.@WDRBNews an officer with LMPD says everyone on the attorney general’s lawn will be arrested and taken to Metro Corrections. pic.twitter.com/GXlImW0tDD— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 14, 2020
Around 6 p.m., arrested protesters could be seen lining up to await transfer to Louisville Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville, according to WDRB's Joel Schipper.
Line of demonstrators awaiting transfer to Meteo Corrections. Most arrested for trespassing. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/0fHRmViceX— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 14, 2020
Tuesday's demonstration comes a day after Cameron offered no clues on a timeline for when the investigation into Taylor's death would be completed and asked the public to be patient with the investigation.
"We recognize the interest of the public in getting to a conclusion of this, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we get this right," Cameron said Monday. "So, again, our team is working diligently on this. I know it's not been as quick as anyone would have liked but know and trust that we are doing our best to complete this investigation in a timely manner."
In a statement Tuesday evening, Cameron said his office plans to conduct a "thorough and fair" investigation, and Tuesday's protests have not changed that.
"Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation," Cameron said.
For more than a month, groups including Black Lives Matter have demonstrated nearly daily to demand justice for Taylor.
Taylor, a Black woman, was fatally shot by white Louisville Metro Police officers Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Detective Brett Hankison when they executed a "no-knock" warrant at her apartment four months ago as part of a drug investigation. Police shot the 26-year-old former EMT five times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker fired at officers, shooting one in the leg. Walker told investigators he believed he and Taylor were being robbed.
Walker said they didn't know who was at the door when police busted in with a battering ram a little before 1 a.m. Police said they knocked, but Walker has said he didn't hear a response when he asked who was at the door.
Protesters are asking for the officers involved to be fired and charged in the case. Only Hankison has been fired.
The FBI also is conducting an investigation. Like Cameron's, it remains ongoing.
Attempted murder charges against Walker were dropped the day 911 calls from the night of the shooting were released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
