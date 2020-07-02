LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a scene that is becoming increasingly familiar, protesters and Louisville Metro Police officers in riot gear joined hands Wednesday night to pray for peace and safety amid continuing demonstrations.
The moment was captured on a Facebook Live video shot by WDRB Reporter Chad Mills.
"Father, we pray for peace in our community," began a protester who led the prayer. That protester was not identified.
He went on to pray for the acting police chief and LMPD majors who "have a lot on their minds," as well as for protection for both the protesters and the police officers.
LMPD officers took part in the prayer.
"Lord we pray for everybody," the protester said. "That someday you bring us together in unity ... Lord for when it's all over and done, you will be able to say -- hopefully you will be able to say -- 'Well done' to all of us."
"Lord we pray for the white officers, Lord, the Black officers. We pray for every officer. Lord, we pray for every protester -- that you would keep us together. You keep our minds ... let nothing come out of our heart, but love."
He went on to pray that God would take away any "unclean spirits" in the "name of Jesus."
"Lord, we're out here to be peaceful. Lord, we ask you to bless the police officers, Lord, that they have a peaceful heart ... because we know that every police officer out here tonight is not peaceful," he said. Lord, we know that every protester out here is not peaceful. But, Lord, give them the spirit of love. In the name of Jesus, Amen."
The protester who led the prayer then concluded and shook hands with one of the police officers.
"That's what it's about, man," someone said off-camera. "That's what it's about."
Police made 12 arrests overnight, according to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington. Washington said the police memorial at Jefferson Square was damaged, but there was "little disruption" there.
By Thursday afternoon, the memorial was repaired.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.