LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Serious flooding is being reported in Jackson County, Indiana.
Video posted by the Indiana DNR shows flooded roadways, but there's so much water it's hard to even tell where the roads are supposed to be.
In the video, conservation officers are on an Airboat looking for stranded drivers. They say they've worked dozens of water rescues over the past few days.
Authorities in the area are urging drivers to avoid all flooded roadways.
