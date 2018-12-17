LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County inmate punched by a corrections employee was caught on camera.
The attorney for the inmate, Zachary Foster, said the inmate now has brain injuries. Steve Romines provided us the video to WDRB News of inside the detox cell at the Bullitt County Detention Center. Romines says,
"He is just assaulted, and you can see he hit his head," Romines said. "You see him unconscious. You see him urinate on himself."
Bullitt County Jailer Martha Knox said three employees were suspended over the incident. Knox said Sgt. Thomas Stottman is accused of punching Foster.
"The person who assaulted him, not only should he be suspended, he should be fired, and he should be criminally prosecuted," Romines said. "There is no basis, as you can see from the video. He opens the door and punches him immediately."
Stottman was suspended for a week without pay. Knox said Capt. Haskel Farmer and Deputy Ricky Simmons were each suspended for three days without pay. She said Farmer was suspended for how he handled the situation and Simmons for not reporting it properly.
"It's just almost a textbook example of excessive and unnecessary force," Romines said.
All three who were suspended didn't return calls for comment.
"The fact they haven't been charged means they're being protected," Romines said of the employees. "Now, is there an ongoing investigation? To our knowledge, no. If it was any other person, they'd be charged already."
Romines said Foster, who was in jail on a public intoxication and drug charge, is now recovering at home.
"If it has to be a change in policy or financial penalty, something has to change where you cannot continue to do this," Romines said.
Knox said Foster was intoxicated and fell several times on his own and beat his head against the wall, and there were no employees in there.
Romines said he plans to file a lawsuit next month over what happened.
