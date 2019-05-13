SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- For decades, Rock Creek Academy mothers and daughters have been meeting in Mrs. Burton's classroom for Mother's Day Tea.
There are poems, punch and pastries. But sweeter than any of the treats this year was a surprise in the making for kindergartner, Lilly Jaramillo.
"I'm so excited," said Remi Jaramillo. Lilly's mother.
The two have spent a lot of time apart.
"I haven't seen her since last August," Jaramillo said.
She is a Navy corpsman stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Her latest tour was thousands of miles away in Norway.
"I'm trying not to cry," Jaramillo said while waiting to surprise her daughter. "I just want to run in there already."
After a knock at the door that Lilly was asked to answer, it was time.
"Mommy!" Lilly said while laughing and crying.
"You got so big," Jaramillo replied with tears in her eyes.
The longing and heartache was gone in an instant. Now, there's a lot of catching up to do, new dance moves to break out and new works of art ready to show off.
"I love you," Jaramillo said to Lilly, followed by a kiss.
It's easy to see the bond between the southern Indiana mother and daughter is stronger than ever. The two will only get to spend about a week together. Jaramillo returns to duty Monday.
