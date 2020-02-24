LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday worship ended with a little basketball for Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz.
Video posted by Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Twitter shows the Archbishop hitting the court outside the church after confirmation Sunday night. He was in his robe and full vestments, as someone bounced the ball to him to take a shot. After one attempt, it was nothing but net.
Check out this video of Archbishop Kurtz shooting some hoops after Confirmation last night in the OLOL parking lot! 🏀 Thank you @ArchbishopKurtz for joining us and making such a great impression on our youth! #coolarchbishop #basketball #confirmation pic.twitter.com/lWnByenvhH— Our Lady of Lourdes Church (@OurLourdes) February 24, 2020
Archbishop Kurtz has been battling bladder and prostate cancer, but in January he told a Right to Life rally in Frankfort that he is "cancer free." He underwent surgery in November at the Duke Cancer Institute in North Carolina. His treatment included several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, after he was diagnosed with an aggressive but treatable form of cancer last year.
