LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for two men that used a cinder block to break into a Fern Creek home Friday morning.
Surveillance video inside the home captured the men as they broke in and searched the home. It happened around 11:30 Friday morning on Seatonville Road.
"They took her purse," homeowner Larry Williams said. "Then they ran back into a bedroom and grabbed a security gun box I had with my gun in it, a 9mm. They just took that and a drill."
But this is not the first time the Williams' home has been burglarized.
"About five years ago, I think it was, they came through the front door. Busted it up. So, I got me a security door on it," Williams said.
Then, a few years after that, Williams says, crooks pried open a different back door and broke in.
"I mean what else? I do everything I can with security, with cameras and they still break in," he said. "I know I'm supposed to like people, which I do, But I'm getting to where I don't like people, I hate them."
If you recognize the two men from the video, you're urged to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.