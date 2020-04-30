LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In this time when a health crisis has gripped the world with stress, strain and much concern, WDRB News wanted to help put a smile on your face.
Basketball has been dunked, baseball is out of the park, and the Kentucky Derby is delayed, but in our newsroom, sports live on because today, roshambo is still a go.
Our rock paper scissors championship pits WDRB's journalists Valeri Chinn against Gilbert Corsey against each other. Colleagues and friends no more, this battle settles a desk dilemma.
Chinn and Corsey normally sit right next to each other in the WDRB newsroom. As more staffers return to the building, management said one of them would have to move desks for proper distancing.
You know how it goes. 1,2,3 then shoot. Scissors beats paper, paper beats rock, and rock beats scissors.
It's best two out of three. The winner stays at their desk, and the loser's gotta go.
We hope you enjoy this video above.
