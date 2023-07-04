LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community held a vigil Monday night for an officer killed in a shootout at a hospital.
Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was killed early Monday morning when a man being investigated for a domestic violence incident shot her at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Glenn's police vehicle is now parked outside City Hall at 700 Main Street, where Monday's vigil was held.
The Tell City Police Department said the spot will now be used as a place for people to leave flowers or gifts, and to pay their respects to the fallen officer.
Glenn served nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
Glenn and other officers had been searching for Sean Hubert after speaking to the domestic violence victim Sunday.
Hubert was shot and killed by other officers after he shot Glenn.
