LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Thursday night to remember two girls found dead in Delphi, Indiana.
Libby German and Abby Williams went for a hike in an area park and were found dead on a trail.
Thursday, Feb. 14, marked two years since that crime. To date, there have still been no arrests.
At the vigil, a family friend of both families brought glow sticks and lanterns to light up the sky.
Carrie Timmons, Libby's mom, traveled to the vigil from Kentucky.
"Keep your orange lights glowing -- the girls can see them," Timmons said. "They know we're out here. We're going to find him....we want justice. They deserve justice. The girls deserve justice."
Police have received about 38,000 tips in this case.
