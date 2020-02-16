LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends gathered Sunday at Petersburg Park to honor a Louisville teenager who was shot and killed one week ago.
Mykhi Brown, 16, was killed in a shooting at South Fifth Street and Compton Street Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. The family released balloons in memory of the Moore High School student on Sunday and said they still have no answers as to who killed him.
"There is not a pill on this earth that you can take to try and calm any of the hurt down," Brown's grandmother, Angela Crenshaw, said. "The emotions are there but we are trying to live on."
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
