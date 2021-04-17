LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several gatherings were held Saturday in Indianapolis to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility.
The group "Purpose 4 My Pain" joined other organizations, along with several faith leaders and mental health experts, for a vigil, according to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis.
The gathering at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in northwest Indianapolis comes more than a day after a man went to the FedEx facility and killed eight people.
The group wanted to let family members know they are not alone.
"To see this show of support, it just warmed my heart," said Deandra Dycus, who founded Purpose 4 My Pain. "It's a testament of how tired people are of the increasing violence in our community so we just came together to say we're tired."
The shooter's family issued a statement Saturday apologizing for the pain and hurt his actions brought.
