LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra addressed complaints from fans about their experience at Saturday's game against EKU in an email to season ticket holders Tuesday morning.
Tyra said in the email that 250 contracted employees focused on food and beverage service. On a normal gameday, 400 employees are working on these services.
In order to help reduce wait times and lines at the concession stands, they plan to:
- Activate 25 in-seat vendors who will accept cash.
- Accept cash at select concession stands on the concourse and those stands will be clearly identified.
- Anticipate a 40% increase in point-of-sale locations over Saturday.
- Transition four (4) concessions stands to beverage-only (serving water, soda, and beer) within the concourses and they will be labeled accordingly.
- Centerplate’s IT department is actively working with point-of-sale payment partners to determine root cause of credit card processing delays on Saturday and provide resolution.
- Centerplate and UofL's IT department are conducting a networking overview in effort to improve speed of service and throughput.
- Activate all concourse water fountains to be open and operational. Free cups will be available for fans at concession points.
To help people get through gates for entry into Cardinal Stadium, they will have:
- Additional staff and supervisors provided for training on scanners
- Additional supervision will be provided at each gate for trouble shooting and guest services
He also reminded fans to download mobile tickets before heading to the stadium to help get people in faster. If you have any questions on how to download your tickets, you are asked to call or text 502-852-5151 for help.
As a result of all of the feedback about Saturday's game, all beer, fountain drinks and water prices will be 50% off from the time gates open until halftime.
Friday night's game against Central Florida will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open up to fans at 6 p.m.
Tyra will address the issues brought up from fans about Saturday's game through a virtual news conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
