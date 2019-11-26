LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving came a few days early for some, thanks to Vincenzo's restaurant in Louisville.
The restaurant normally serve Italian food, but Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Assumption, the menu included turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.
The Thanksgiving meal was meant for those who may not otherwise have one, said the restaurant's chef and owner, Agostino Gabriele.
"Today is the time to give it back to the community," Gabriele said. "These people, the unfortunate, we don't know if they are going to have a hot meal for Thanksgiving. There's no better way than today to have a hot meal from Vincenzo's."
The dinner marked 25 years that the restaurant has served up the holiday feast in the Sandefur Dining Hall at the cathedral. Community volunteers helped make sure everyone got served a special holiday meal.
