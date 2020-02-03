VINE GROVE, Ky (WDRB) -- From the outside, it doesn’t take long to see Vine Grove’s city hall is falling apart. The 85-year-city building, a former school which now houses the city’s administrative offices and the police department, has a big problem.
Stucco is chipping off the side of the building in sheets, several parts of the floor inside are sinking, and many parts of the ceiling are caving in.
“The common denominator that people say is ‘Wow, what happened?’ Or, 'How you all going to fix it,'” Vine Grove Mayor Pamela Ogden said.
Several of the walls and doorways have large cracks, and the basement is covered in mold. Ogden said the mold has been tested and is not harmful.
At a town hall meeting Monday night, dozens of residents listened to options of what could be the fate of the building: either knock it down and build new, remodel or create an addition to what is currently there.
The building would also have to become compliant to The Americans with Disabilities Act.
It was remodeled 10 years ago, but it’s something resident Sandie Sharp said can only be done so many times before more damage happens.
“What the mayor is wanting — a big two-story per se Taj Mahal — no, this is Vine Grove," Sharp said. "It will never be a Louisville or Etown."
A demolition and rebuild would cost at least $3.3 million. Ogden hopes possibly an addition can be added that would cost around $2.3 million. The money would be borrowed on a loan, so taxes would not be increased.
Ogden knows the building is an eyesore for those who work there or visiting.
“It kind of gives the feeling of that’s the city, and this in no way depicts how our city should be seen,” Ogden said. “A lot of people went to school here — which I did, too — and I get the sentimental. But financially-wise, we have to figure the smart option.”
The two-year project is expected to be talked about again at the city’s next council meeting in March with a possible vote in late Spring.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.