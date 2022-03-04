LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is facing felony charges after authorities say he was caught sharing child pornography online.
According to an arrest report, investigators say 41-year-old Timothy Wright uploaded 10 files containing child pornography.
Following an investigation, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch executed a search warrant at Wright's Hardin County home.
During the search, authorities found several child pornography images, some of which showed children "well under 12 years of age," according to court documents.
Police say when confronted, Wright admitted to having and distributing child pornography. He was arrested and charged with 20 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor and 10 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
Wright was being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
