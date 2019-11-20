LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Police say 33-year-old Clifford Smith was taken into custody Tuesday evening.
According to an arrest report, Smith uploaded 13 child porn images online. As a result, police executed a search warrant at his Hardin County home.
Police say they found 20 files related to child pornography on one of Smith's electronic devices.
When confronted, police say Smith admitted to sharing child porn images and videos online.
He was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police and charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
