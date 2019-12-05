RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man was killed in a Hardin County crash involving three cars.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 73-year-old Drew M. Brandt died at University Hospital in Louisville. He suffered multiple injuries in the Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of KY 220 and Deckard School Road in Rineyville.
A man driving one of the cars was taken to University Hospital where he died. A woman in another car was seriously hurt.
Police have not released information on what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.