Vine Grove Police searching for man accused of stealing a Mercedes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove Police officers are looking for a man who they believe stole a Mercedes and a handgun and used a stolen credit card.
Police believe the man stole a black 2010 Mercedes E350 with a Tennessee license plate from a driveway between 3-6 a.m. Friday.
There was a purse inside the car, and police said the suspect has used a stolen credit card five times since Friday morning, all at stores on Dixie Highway in Valley Station.
Several other cars were also broken into nearby with items stolen, including a gun.
If you know who the man, call the Vine Grove Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.