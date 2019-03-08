Vine Grove Police searching for man accused of stealing a Mercedes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove Police officers are looking for a man who they believe stole a Mercedes and a handgun and used a stolen credit card.

Police believe the man stole a black 2010 Mercedes E350 with a Tennessee license plate from a driveway between 3-6 a.m. Friday.

There was a purse inside the car, and police said the suspect has used a stolen credit card five times since Friday morning, all at stores on Dixie Highway in Valley Station. 

Several other cars were also broken into nearby with items stolen, including a gun.

If you know who the man, call the Vine Grove Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.