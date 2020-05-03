LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the years we've shared the story of Rachel Ritchie, the vine grove girl who wanted to build a playground for kids of all abilities. Now she's 16, her playground is a reality and she has a new mission-- to build a splash pad. But the COVID-19 outbreak is throwing a wrench in that plan.
The playground she spent five years building is now wrapped in caution tape, the swing sets sit empty, and kids are unable to play. Another casualty of the pandemic.
"This is the first time we've ever had to close the playground is right now," said Ritchie.
The Hardin County 16 year-old started dreaming about this playground seven years ago, Rachel's Run for Everyone Project, an inclusive playground at Optimist Park in Vine Grove where every child had a chance to play. She started her journey as a nine year old in front of the Vine Grove city council.
"She was always one step ahead of us. Everything you see behind us is her idea. She designed it, she put every piece of equipment on there," said her dad, Jeff.
It took five years and half a million dollars to make her dream a reality. A splash pad is the next phase of the plan and will take about $300,000.
"It gives those who have never possibly been able to enjoy water play and maybe even a swimming pool in the same way that they can on this future splash pad," said Rachel.
She wants it done by 2022 before she leaves for college. But COVID-19 is making fundraising nearly impossible.
"A lot of our fundraising ideas and events we had been planning are put on hold or cancelled all together because we can't gather and we can't have traditional fundraisers," said Rachel.
So ever the problem solver, Rachel is now selling t-shirts. On the front-- together we can. Because for Rachel it's always been about working together, whether that's fundraising, a community build or playing, and she's confident joining together will work this time too.
" really feel that on the other side of this we're going to come out here stronger and we're going to come out of it together."
The t-shirts are available on Rachel's website. A portion of the proceeds will got toward meals for local emergency room workers.
