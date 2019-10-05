LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vintage aircrafts and warplanes from all over the U.S. are taking flight in Louisville for the fourth annual Bowmanfest Aviation and Heritage Festival.
The festival celebrates the history of Bowman Field Airport. Established in 1920, it is one of the longest continuously operating commercial airports in the country.
The festival allows attendees the chance to explore its vast lineup of planes on the airport's runway. Some aircrafts are available to take guests on flights for an additional cost. The event also includes flyovers, historic military and aviation exhibits, food and drink, live music and more.
"It's just a great way to celebrate the heritage of Bowman Field and the military appreciation for members of our national guard as well," said Rob Givens, Bowmanfest's air boss.
The festival is expected to bring in 15,000 people as it continues through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and $8 for seniors. Veterans and active military members get in free with a military ID card.
