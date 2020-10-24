LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A virtual discussion Saturday focused on breaking down barriers in Louisville's land development codes.
Representatives of Louisville Metro Council, the Department of Planning and Design Services and River Fields Conservation explored ways to make the city more inclusive when it comes to neighborhood development.
"That impacts our daily lives, whether we realize it or not," said Jeana Dunlap, Louisville's director of redevelopment strategies.
Metro Council in August created a new committee on Equity and Inclusion with plans to study the city's land development code and how it might cause inequalities between different parts of town.
Nearly 100 years ago, redlining divided the city to help create racial lines based on income and housing. Although the practice was rebuked decades ago, officials like Metro Council President David James, D-6, said there are remnants of inequality in city code.
"This is extremely important for our city, and it's extremely important as far as racial justice is concerned, economic justice, so that we can make sure that from this point forward that everybody is playing on an equal playing field," James told WDRB News in August.
As part of the study, the city is putting together a map of residential history trends dating all the way back to 1908. Officials will also examine the city's original code, including its definition of "suburban" and "urban" and the stereotypes that may accompany those terms.
"If we state we're going to make the land development code stripped of all racism and we are going to make the land development code about our future, then every part of the land development code should be judged according to that goal," said Cathy Hinko of the Kentucky Resources Council.
City officials hope to create a 20-year comprehensive plan for making its land code more equitable and want to hear residents' concerns.
"We need to think only in terms of the land use and not in terms of the people who will occupy it," Hinko said.
Saturday's question-and-answer session centered around building within a community and ensuring housing price points are available everywhere. Addition feedback meetings will take place at 10 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"This is totally controlled by us," Hinko added. "We can't control the federal government; we can't control other things. This is one thing we have complete control over."
Final approval of and new wording to the development code could happen as soon as February 2021. For more info, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/ldcreform.
