LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An upcoming forum aims to address fear and mistrust of the coronavirus vaccine in the Black community.
The digital event called "The Black church, social media and the COVID-19 vaccine" will bring together a panel of pastors, professors and doctors in Louisville.
They will discuss different strains of the virus, the vaccines on the market and the testing they underwent.
Panelists will also address historical harms that created mistrust in medicine for some in the Black community, including the impact of misinformation on people's decisions.
"My hope is that this project will increase the vaccine uptake in the Black community," said Nina Johnson, who organized the forum. "That more Black people will feel more confident about taking it and that we can protect ourselves and protect our communities."
The digital event will be streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say it can be watched on Saint Stephen Church's social media platforms, as well as the social media accounts of the Louisville Health Department, the Louisville Urban League and Family Health Centers.
