LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty-one firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department were promoted on Thursday.
Mayor Greg Fischer held a virtual ceremony on social media to honor the hardworking men and women.
Family and friends from across the nation were able to watch the event.
One person was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, 13 people were promoted to Captain, and 17 moved up to Sergeant.
"I hope that you feel a sense of pride for the work that you have done," Mayor Fischer said. "I know that you do, and today is a reflection point that you can look back and say all this hard work and sacrifice is being paid off."
The department plans to hold a badge-pinning ceremony when the pandemic is over.
