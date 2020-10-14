LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fitness center at Stuart Academy and Frost Sixth Grade Academy went virtual.
Gov. Andy Beshear and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld took part in the online ceremony Wednesday.
The school was chosen as a "Don't Quit!" Fitness Champion earlier this year for demonstrating new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness.
That designation came with a brand new fitness center.
"Strong bodies equal strong minds, and this is going to be a game changer as we work on our continuous improvement effort, and so I was just over the moon," Principal Faith Stroud said.
The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils paid for the center through partnerships with companies like Coca-Cola and Nike.
