LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visa is warning everyone that credit cards could be at risk at the gas pump.
After investigating several attacks involving malware, the company says cybercrime teams found a weak spot in gas station networks. Visa said the attacks are more sophisticated than credit card skimmers because malware is installed after criminals gained access to networks.
Visa is warning customers to keep an eye on charges posted to their accounts for any suspicious activity.
