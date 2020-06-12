LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man shot and killed by the Kentucky National Guard earlier this month will be laid to rest this weekend.
David McAtee was shot and killed on June 1 during what police say was an exchange of gunfire near Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway. His shooting followed a day of mostly peaceful protests.
Visitation is set for 1-8 p.m. at St. Stephen Baptist Church. The funeral is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Canaan Christian Church. It will be a "pass through-only funeral."
You must wear a mask to the attend the viewing and funeral.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.