LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements were announced for an Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty last week.
Visitation for Trooper Aaron Smith is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Church in Greenwood. His funeral will is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
A man allegedly driving a stolen car hit Smith last week in Hendricks County as he was trying to put out stop sticks to stop a suspect during a chase.
The driver — 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, Jr. from Sikeston, Missouri — is charged with murder. The Hendricks County Prosecutor is handling the case.
The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has set up a memorial Fund for Trooper Smith's family. Click Here to make a donation.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.