LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements are set for the Elwood, Indiana, police officer killed in the line of duty.
The visitation for Officer Noah Shahnavaz will run from 2-7 p.m. Friday at ITOWN Church in Fishers, Indiana.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. Shahnavaz will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis for burial.
The procession will pause in front of Elwood Police Department for his final call. Shahnavaz was killed Sunday when a man got out of his car during a traffic shop and shot him.
