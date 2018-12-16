LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community will say its final goodbyes to a fallen Charlestown police officer this week.
Sgt. Benton Bertram died while chasing a suspect on Wednesday. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Bertram's visitation will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Charlestown High School. His funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., also at the hisgh school.
Charlestown Police say the public is invited to pay their respects along the funeral procession route Tuesday morning.
The route will start at the Grayson Funeral Home on High Street and end at Charlestown High School on Pirate Drive.
The procession will travel from High Street to Market Street, from Market Street to Park Street, Park Street to Pirate Drive, and from Pirate Drive to the main entrance of the high school gym.
