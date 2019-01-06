LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation will be held Sunday for a St. Matthews police officer who died from liver cancer.
Detective Jeremy Meyer, 44, died Wednesday.
Visitation for Meyer will be held Sunday at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. The visitation is scheduled to go from 1 to 8 p.m. An FOP service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Meyer's funeral will happen Monday at Lone Hill Baptist Church, located at 5410 Mt Washington Rd. in Louisville. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A church service will begin at 12 p.m.
Meyer will be buried in the church's cemetery following the service.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said Meyer had been with the department since 2012. Meyer had previously served with both the Shepherdsville Police Department and the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
