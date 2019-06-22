LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Kingdom visitor was taken to a local hospital after an incident on a water ride at the park Saturday afternoon.
"A raft carrying three passengers on the Deluge water ride grazed an empty raft that was being removed from the ride," park officials said in a news release.
Two of the three visitors left the ride without incident, while the third complained of neck pain and was taken to the park's health services.
The park said "in an abundance of caution," Metro Louisville EMS was contacted to transport the visitor to a local hospital where they were checked out and released.
No other information was immediately available.
