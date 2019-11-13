NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – A volunteer group in New Albany is changing its strategy for feeding the homeless to comply with health department regulations.
Kim Payne started the group, We the People of New Albany, over the summer to serve the less fortunate. Volunteers had been making meals at their homes and bringing them to Bicknell Park every Sunday afternoon, typically serving 70 people.
“Truthfully, it’s not even about the meal,” Payne said. “It’s about gaining trust. And since June, we have managed to get four people off the streets and into housing.”
But the group’s strategy will need to change a bit, because the Floyd County Health Department told Payne recently that the volunteers are not following health regulations.
Tim Harris, the department's director, told WDRB via email, "Indiana State Law does not allow group feeding from food prepared in private homes. The homeless are known to be a vulnerable population for foodborne illness."
Harris said the department staff started working with the volunteers three weeks ago to make sure they can serve the homeless safely. The agency has identified kitchens the volunteers could use to prepare and serve food.
Payne said she understand's the department's concerns.
"And if somebody gets sick, I am the founder of this group, and that’s going to come back on me. We don’t want that," she said.
Harris said the department has given the group until Dec. 1 to come up with a new plan. Payne said the group already has decided to stop preparing meals and instead provide pre-packaged food that can be microwaved.
Starting next week, the volunteers will be hook up microwaves to generators in the park. Payne said she’ll do whatever it takes, because she believes the work is making a difference.
“God has a plan,” she said. “And I don’t believe that he gave me a mission for five months to be demolished. Until the Lord takes me, I will continue to outreach and hopefully get them off the streets.”
Long term, Payne said she would like to serve meals out of a food truck.
For now, the volunteers are collecting presents, snacks, and meals to give away for a big Christmas event in mid-December. Donors and volunteers can message the group’s Facebook page.
