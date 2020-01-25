LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers spent part of the day Saturday cleaning up thousands of wreaths at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
"We got started early," said one of the volunteers. "People got out there, got busy picking up wreaths, even in weather like this."
There are veterans from every major American conflict buried at the cemetery.
"I'm huffin' and puffin' and picking up these wreaths, enjoying what I can do," said Bob Brent of the Sons of the American Revolution.
"We didn't pay this price, but we reaped the benefit," said a tearful Richard Spencer of the Sons of the American Revolution. "It's the right thing to do. These men need to be honored. That's why we do it."
