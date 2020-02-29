LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several volunteers picked up screwdrivers and hammers to build beds for children without one on Saturday.
K-I Lumber and Building Materials hosted the "Build Bed for Kids" event, where 40 beds were built for less fortunate children across Jefferson County. In addition to the beds, the kids will receive sheets, a mattress, a book, a toothbrush and a teddy bear.
K-I Lumber and Building Materials has several other building events are planned for later this year.
"We're getting to be about our capacity," event organizer Harold McDaniel said. "We'll do six or seven completely throughout this entire year of 2020, and I look forward to everyone of them; it's just a true blessing,"
Approximately 7,500 children sleep on the floor every night in Jefferson County. K-I Lumber and Building Materials expects to build more than 200 beds over the next two months.
