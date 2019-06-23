LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One group is trying to save the earth, one street at a time.
Dozens of volunteers with ASEZ, which stands for Saving the Earth from A to Z, held a street cleanup around the University of Louisville's Health Science Campus on S Preston Street on Sunday.
According to a news release, volunteers collected 23 bags of litter and debris during the cleanup.
ASEZ, an international volunteer group, works with students around the world from the World Mission Society Church of God. According to a news release, the cleanup was part of the group's Reduce Crime Together movement, "a worldwide campaign encouraging college students and community members to clean up their neighborhoods to reduce the influence of crime."
"Our volunteers are very passionate in doing this kind of work, so they are always trying to get hands on with the community and make sure that we are not only raising awareness of what the issues are but getting out there and taking action to get something done," said Rebecca Ebhardt, a volunteer.
ASEZ cleaned up the areas around more than 800 universities in 2018.
